The Big Ten announced Monday that the Nov. 9 game matching unbeatens Penn State and Minnesota will kick off at noon and be televised by 6ABC.
The Nittany Lions are ranked fifth in this week’s Associated Press top 25, and the Golden Gophers come in at No. 13. Both teams are 8-0 and off this week before their showdown in Minneapolis.
Senior punter Blake Gillikin and redshirt freshman defensive end Jayson Oweh both were honored by the Big Ten, with Gillikin being named special-teams player of the week and Oweh gaining recognition as co-freshman of the week.
Honored for the second time in three weeks, Gillikin averaged 44.2 yards on eight punts Saturday in the Lions’ 28-7 win at Michigan State. He landed three inside the Spartans’ 10-yard line and two others between the 10 and the 20.
Oweh had two sacks of Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke and both resulted in fumbles, one of which was recovered by teammate Ellis Brooks to end a drive early in the fourth quarter.