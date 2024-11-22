Here’s what Penn State head coach James Franklin thinks about the Big Ten vs. SEC debate

When the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, Penn State coach James Franklin expected complaints on the format to persist — and he was right.

The No. 4 Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) are in a position to host a playoff game as long as they finish strong, starting with Minnesota on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS). But all week the conversation has circulated around a debate between whether the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference is the true CFP powerhouse this season, prompting Franklin to weigh in.

“To me, the right thing to be talking about is the two best conferences in all of college football is the Big Ten and the SEC,” Franklin said. “Whether people’s feelings are hurt or not, these two conferences need to have the biggest number and the biggest presence in the playoff because we’ve earned it throughout the season.”

As of Tuesday’s release of the CFP playoff rankings, each conference boasts four teams, Penn State included. Franklin doesn’t typically speak on matters involving other programs, but he coached at Vanderbilt before the leap to Happy Valley, making his perspective unique.

If the College Football Playoff started today, Penn State would likely host No. 8 Georgia in the first round. The Bulldogs have played five ranked opponents this season and the only one not currently in is No. 11 Tennessee, who lost to Georgia on Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart has complained about his team’s rigorous schedule being penalized and that they should be ranked higher.

To Smart’s point, Penn State had played only two ranked opponents, while undefeated Indiana has played none. It’s more than likely all three teams will be included.

But in the case of conferences, with Georgia being a top SEC program, Franklin says he’s fond of both at the end of the day.

“I don’t think we need to take shots in the Big Ten at the SEC because that’s been proven over time, and I don’t think the SEC should be taking shots at the Big Ten,” Franklin said. “We’re in a really, really good position [and that’s] both conferences.”

Jalen Kimber joins in

Cornerbacks Jalen Kimber, A.J. Harris and Audavion Collins all transferred from the SEC. Kimber spent two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Florida for another two. He agreed with Franklin in acknowledging the two conferences are the best in the country. He’s had plenty of experience, so he noted the differences instead of debating the schedule strength.

“The Big Ten might run the ball a little bit more, and the SEC got into more of a passing style,” Kimber said.

Kimber won the BCS National Championship in 2021 with Georgia and had a pair of epic battles against Georgia while at Florida. He may not care about where he stands, but he wants to play Georgia.

“I’m ready for that,” Kimber said. “It would be exciting to see some of my old brothers [with whom] I used to be with. We’ll be ready for that.”

