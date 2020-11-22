Nittany Lions players who were made available to reporters during the week all spoke of the need to get off to a fast start, and said they had to have good practices throughout the week to make sure that happens. Obviously the practice sessions didn’t go too well, and they suffered through their fifth consecutive slow start of 2020. The Lions’ secondary in the first half was picked apart by Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, who entered the game ranked 106th in the nation in passing efficiency. The defensive front had problems with the Hawkeyes’ running attack, which averaged almost five yards per rush in the first half. A dropped interception by Jaquan Brister early in the second quarter kept Penn State from taking over in Hawkeyes territory. The Lions had just one takeaway in the game, and are minus-9 in turnover margin after a minus-3 showing on Saturday.