The Penn State secondary had much success in its team’s victories over Michigan and Rutgers, holding the opponent to 112 and 122 passing yards, respectively. But Thorne, a redshirt freshman who was making his first career start, did pretty much what he wanted against the unit in the second quarter, when he completed all 10 of his passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Thorne was successful with play-action and usually found his receivers a good distance from the defenders. The one exception was on a 26-yard scoring pass to 6-foot-7 Tre’Von Morgan, who skied over Joey Porter Jr. and Lamont Wade to catch the perfectly thrown ball in the back of the end zone. Thorne also connected with Jalen Nailor on TD strikes of 45 and seven yards. The secondary played much better in the second half, and Thorne often had to scramble away from the rush in an attempt to find an open receiver.