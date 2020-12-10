“I’m not just looking at it from football. I’m looking at the whole picture,” Franklin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “When all these decisions were made, it was hard to predict how this was going to play out. You look at the Big Ten in general. You look at the records. There have been a few programs that have been able to do it, but I don’t know if there’s even been a year like this in the Big Ten from a competitive standpoint.