Harrison Wallace, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Pike Road, Ala., announced Monday in a Twitter video that he has given an oral commitment to Penn State for the freshman class of 2021.
Wallace, ranked at three stars by 247Sports and Rivals, flipped his commitment from Duke. He had committed to the Blue Devils in October.
“I chose Penn State because the program just appeals to me,” Wallace said on the video. “I love the coaching staff, the facilities and the academics. They’re a perfect match for me.”
Wallace, who also received offers from Maryland, South Carolina, and Tennessee, among others, is the third wide receiver to join the Nittany Lions’ 2021 class, joining Lonnie White of Malvern Prep and Liam Clifford of St. Xavier in Cincinnati.
Penn State has 15 commitments for 2021 and currently is ranked 20th nationally by 247Sports and 24th by Rivals.
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named freshman of the week in the Big Ten Conference for his performance in Saturday’s 23-7 win over Rutgers. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound redshirt freshman was in on seven tackles in the game, including five solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
The Big Ten announced that Penn State’s game Saturday against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.