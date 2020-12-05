The Penn State defense played its most dominating game of the season. The Nittany Lions were especially strong in the first half, holding the Scarlet Knights to 43 yards of total offense on only 25 plays. They also stopped a pair of fourth-down conversion tries in Rutgers territory, both of which led to 45-yard touchdown drives for the Lions. Linebackers Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa led the defensive charge, and collaborated on a forced fumble in the third quarter that the Lions recovered at the Rutgers 39 and led to a field goal. With the offense dormant in the second half, the defense was called upon time and again. It was still a two-score game when Noah Vedral tried a quarterback draw on fourth-and-6 and gained only three before the Penn State defense collapsed on him. Penn State gained possession with 5 minutes, 7 seconds remaining. For the game, the Scarlet Knights were held to 205 total yards.