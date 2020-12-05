Penn State, also 2-5, won it in a one-sided first half as the Nittany Lions had all the 17 points scored. Rutgers twice went for it on fourth-and-one from its own 45-yard line, which telegraphed that the brain trust believed this game required taking chances. Failed once. Failed twice. Both Penn State first-half touchdowns came from those resulting short fields, the first one, for the lead, took just four plays.