With Ricky Rahne gone to Old Dominion and new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca seeing his new team for the first time, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will be calling plays for the Nittany Lions. Bowen, who sat next to Rahne in the coaches’ booth the entire season, said he feels it will be business as usual, with good communication and feedback throughout the game. The question is whether Franklin will want the game call to be close to the vest or if he will allow Bowen to expand the passing game a bit.