The Tigers looked they would just run up and down the field against the usually stout Penn State defense by scoring on their first three drives. However, a stretch of three possessions in which they had minus-8 yards served to give the Nittany Lions an opportunity to take over the lead and keep it, however tenuously, for the rest of the game. Memphis quarterback Brady White threw for 454 yards on 32 completions in 51 attempts but for all their explosiveness, the Tigers scored just three touchdowns while getting six field goals from Riley Patterson. Penn State’s largest margin was 15 in the first half and though it was reduced to two, 38-36, in the third quarter, the Lions got a couple of great defensive plays to hold on.