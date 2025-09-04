Against No. 2 Penn State, FIU enters Beaver Stadium with a good deal to prove to themselves

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State didn’t punt in its 46-11 season-opening victory over Nevada last Saturday. Still, rather than harping on the positives, coach James Franklin is focused on what his team can improve on entering its Week 2 matchup against Florida International (noon, Big Ten Network).

Those improvements include better offensive execution in the red zone and fewer blown blocking assignments, among other areas.

“We weren’t able to finish the way we wanted to … On one of our drives, the first play we’re running outside zone, and we don’t block the 3-technique and give up a tackle for loss. Now we’re off-schedule,” Franklin said. “That’s what we’ve still got to get cleaned up.”

Penn State will look to correct those errors against a new-look FIU squad that returns just five starters from last season and welcomes 25 transfers this offseason.

The Panthers enter Beaver Stadium 1-0 after rolling past Bethune-Cookman, 42-9, behind a balanced offensive attack. FIU tallied 456 yards of total offense and 28 first downs in last week’s victory, but a new challenge awaits against a Penn State defense that allowed the third-fewest yards in Week 1.

About Florida International

FIU’s offense is led by quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who was tabbed the 2025 Preseason Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. He threw for 2,557 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2024 and was named to the Manning Award Watch List, which honored 27 of the top quarterbacks in the nation entering 2025.

Jenkins completed 18 of his 30 pass attempts for 187 yards against Bethune-Cookman to begin his junior season. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

FIU’s backfield features a three-headed monster at running back in redshirt senior Kejon Owens, redshirt freshman Devonte Lyons, and redshirt sophomore Anthony Carrie.

Franklin highlighted Owens, a Preseason All-CUSA Second Teamer who rushed for 392 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, during Monday’s weekly news conference. Franklin said he expects FIU to use multiple looks on offense this Saturday, especially in the run game.

“They’re a multiple-personnel team, mainly 11 and 12 personnel. You’ll see the traditional inside zone, outside zone, gap schemes,” Franklin said. “Their running back, Kejon Owens, [is a] big back, 210 pounds … They’re expecting big things from him.”

The Panthers’ rushing attack, which tallied 223 yards on 37 carries in Week 1, will meet a Penn State defense that allowed just 11 rushing yards on 16 carries by opposing running backs to open the season.

Defense is key

That effort was led by standout defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who became the first Nittany Lions since Micah Parsons to force two fumbles in a single game. Dennis-Sutton was double-teamed on several occasions against Nevada but will get some help on the outside when DE Zuriah Fisher returns to the lineup after missing Week 1.

Fisher hasn’t played since 2023 after missing the entire 2024 campaign with an injury. The sixth-year senior was present at Wednesday’s practice, and Franklin confirmed he’s set to make his long-awaited return on Saturday.

“We’ll probably play [Zuriah] a limited amount of reps at best, but right now, he’s a go,” Franklin said.

Starting nickel corner Zion Tracy is also targeting a return on Saturday after missing the Nevada contest with an injury, Franklin confirmed Wednesday. Tracy was listed as “questionable” entering Week 1 and was eventually held out. Redshirt freshman Kenny Wosely Jr. started in his stead.

“[Zion’s] ready to go,” Franklin said. “He’s practiced all week long, including Sunday … Having Zion back is significant.”

Tracy, alongside starting corners A.J. Harris and Audavion Collins, will match up with an uptempo FIU offense.

The Panthers don’t bring the allure of a matchup with Ohio State, but Collins said Penn State’s task remains the same, no matter the opponent.

“We’re always gonna respect our opponent, no matter who we’re going against,” Collins said. “Can’t ever disrespect your opponent.”

FIU’s offense dominated its opening-week matchup, but its defense faltered, allowing 346 yards of total offense. Approximately, 241 of those yards came through the air, which bodes well for Penn State quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Drew Allar.

The senior completed 22 of his 26 pass attempts for 217 yards and a touchdown against Nevada before redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer entered in the fourth quarter.

