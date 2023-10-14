No. 6 Penn State tunes up UMass, 63-0, ahead of a Big Ten showdown with Ohio State next Saturday

UMass quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was not running for his life as much as many probably expected him to against No. 6 Penn State on Saturday.

That’s only because he didn’t have time to run.

Penn State’s defense, especially its pass rush, was utterly dominant in a 63-0 embarrassment of the Minutemen. The Nittany Lions had six sacks in the first half (seven total) en route to holding UMass (1-7) to just 109 yards of total offense.

Cornerback Daequan Hardy made a case for Big Ten special teams player of the week, returning a pair of punts for touchdowns in his collegiate debut as a punt returner. His two scores set a single-game school record for punt return touchdowns and tied four former Nittany Lions for the single-season record.

Penn State’s scoring onslaught came from seven different players. Quarterback Drew Allar threw for three and ran for one, and backup quarterback Beau Pribula ran for one. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Trey Potts each had a score on the ground. Tight ends Theo Johnson (two) and Tyler Warren (one) had receiving touchdowns.

What we saw

Penn State’s offense was slow to start, fumbling on its first possession — its first turnover of the season — and stalling on its second. The group was methodical for the rest of the afternoon, scoring on seven straight drives after the first-quarter punt.

In search of big plays, Allar threw deep on multiple occasions despite rainy and cold weather. He didn’t connect often, but a 30-yard touchdown to Johnson was encouraging.

Penn State’s offensive line was an area of interest with starting left guard JB Nelson ruled out with an injury that dates back to last week’s game against Northwestern. Redshirt freshman Vega Ioane started and played most of the game in his place. Penn State’s rushing attack also was efficient, with 6.6 yards per carry against UMass’ bottom-feeding defense.

Defensive ends Adisa Isaac (2½) and Chop Robinson (two) and cornerback and Cam Miller (two) led the day in the sack category. Safety Keaton Ellis recorded the second interception of his career, while Miller’s sacks were a career first.

Breakthrough play

Hardy caught a UMass punt at his own 45-yard line and danced between blocks before he found the seam. He made one cut toward the sideline and was off to the races for 56 yards to open the scoring. His second one was an even better run, breaking away from multiple would-be tacklers for a 68-yard score.

The fifth-year defensive back added two pass breakups Saturday, including a noteworthy diving play on the series immediately following his first touchdown.

Hardy has wasted no time becoming a spark plug for Penn State since missing the first two games this season for unspecified reasons. He has two interceptions, playing as the nickel cornerback and on the outside at times.

Up next ...

Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) has a heavyweight bout with undefeated Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) in Columbus next Saturday (noon, Fox 29).

PSU hoops return to the Rec

Penn State Athletics announced via the Beaver Stadium video boards that its men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to Rec Hall this season. The men will face Illinois on Feb. 21, and the women will host Ohio State on Feb. 22.

Rec Hall, the current home of Penn State volleyball, wrestling, and gymnastics, housed Penn State basketball until the Bryce Jordan Center was built in 1996. It will be the first game in Rec Hall for the men since 2015 and the first since 1995 for the women.