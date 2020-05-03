Elkhart (Ind.) Central High School defensive end Rodney McGraw, who had given Indiana University an oral commitment in January, announced Sunday on Twitter that he had switched his commitment to Penn State.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound McGraw, rated three stars and the No. 7 prospect in Indiana by both 247Sports and Rivals, is the 11th commitment to the Nittany Lions’ freshman class of 2021, and the first defensive lineman. Head coach James Franklin offered him a scholarship last fall.
On Twitter, McGraw said “recent events have led me to reevaluate my opportunities and take a close look at some great programs.”
He called Penn State “the best choice” and added "thank you to coach Franklin for the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in college football.”
McGraw had received scholarship offers from more than a dozen schools, including seven from the Big Ten.