Barbour said the proposed 2020 schedule – nine games in nine weeks, virus permitting – was expected “by the end of this week.” She said if one team is unable to play on a given week it will be a “non-game,” not a forfeit. … Barbour said that during the week of a game, a list of available players will be certified by the team’s chief medical officer and shared with the opponent but would not be made public unless an individual team wished to do that. … No tailgating will be allowed on campus property “as much as we would love you to be able to do this,” she said. “We’re really asking our Penn State nation to cheer us on, have small home personal pod watch parties, but do it safely.” In addition, she said fans would not be allowed to linger outside Beaver Stadium on game days.