Injuries aside, No. 10 Penn State is locked in on closing out its nonconference slate on a high note

After a bye week that saw Penn State drop two spots in the polls to No. 10, the Nittany Lions are gearing up for their final nonconference game. Next up, Kent State inside Beaver Stadium this Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Sitting at 2-0, Franklin answered questions regarding the safety room depth, praised standout rookies, and gave perspective on taking on Kent State. In Penn State’s Week 2 win over Bowling Green, star safety KJ Winston exited the game with an apparent injury. Winston led Penn State in tackles last year and is already up to 13 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

Winston wasn’t spotted at Penn State’s practice availability during the off week, prompting questions regarding his status. Franklin didn’t have any updates for Winston but said he “probably” will have an update post-practice.

Along with Winston, the top two guys in the safety room have been Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley. Joining them is a true freshman Franklin had a lot to say about in DeJuan “DaeDae” Lane.

“DaeDae is another guy that we’ve been trying to get more reps and more experience,” Franklin said. “DaeDae is going to be really important this week and obviously moving forward.”

Lane arrived at Penn State in the summer, but the four-star safety out of Baltimore has been a topic for weeks and should see playing time with or without Winston. Franklin acknowledged that despite having the aforementioned corps of players, they will have to go deeper into the room, specifically in the short term.

While Lane is the standout freshman on defense, tight end Luke Reynolds is one of the highly touted freshmen on offense, getting playtime in each of the two games.

After the long-term injury to Andrew Rappleyea, the former five-star is primed to step up, and Franklin has made it clear that he’s done so, adding he’s a “real big fan” of Reynolds’ approach.

“Luke is transitioned to a green light at this stage,” Franklin said in regards to burning Reynolds’ redshirt. “Luke’s doing really well. He’s one of these guys; he showed up on campus and was very driven and motivated to play. That is both mentally and physically.”

Going into Kent State, it seems Penn State depth charts are likely to show — regardless of injury.

The Golden Flashes are 0-2 to start the season, including a 71-0 Week 2 loss to Tennessee. They also went 1-11 last season.

After Penn State’s close contest with Bowling Green, many players talked about not being completely locked in to start the game. This time, it looks like the Nittany Lions will attempt to get to a better start, and that starts with preparation.

“The challenge is really, it’s ultimately about us and our focus on Penn State and us getting better and developing and playing up to our standard week in and week out,” Franklin said. “We’re trying to get our staff and our players to approach every week with the same mentality.”

Even with Kent State’s struggles, Franklin had tons of positives regarding the squad.

Among the praises were Kansas transfer running back Ky Thomas, leading receiver Luke Floriea and team sack-leader Kameron Olds.

“They have our attention,” Franklin said in reference to the trio and Kent State as a whole. “There’s no doubt about it.”

