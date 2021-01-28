Linebacker Lance Dixon, who played in nine games with one start for Penn State during his redshirt freshman season in 2020, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports by Lions247 and Blue-White Illustrated.
The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Dixon started the team’s second game against Ohio State and posted a career-high five tackles. For the season, he had 10 tackles including 2½ tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
Dixon took part in three games in his first year on campus.
Dixon is a graduate of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School. His high school coach, Ron Bellamy, is currently the wide receivers coach at Michigan.