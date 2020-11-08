You really have to dig back into the archives to find a performance when Penn State looked as helpless as it did Saturday against a team that it was overwhelmingly favored to beat. Some folks mentioned a 24-6 loss to Toledo at Beaver Stadium in 2000, but the more interesting one was Temple’s 27-10 win in 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field, a game in which quarterback Christian Hackenberg was sacked 10 times. On Saturday, the Terrapins, who were 27½-point underdogs and had been outscored the last three years by Penn State, 163-6, had their way with the sluggish Nittany Lions on both sides of the ball in defeating them for only the third time in 44 games (40-3-1). The Lions needed a spark from someone – anyone – to reverse what was an early 21-0 deficit, but it didn’t happen. With no running game to help him once again, quarterback Sean Clifford threw a program record 57 passes, completing 27 for 340 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.