For the first time since he became Penn State’s starting quarterback, Sean Clifford was challenged by rain and wind on a dreary day. But he performed as though the day was dry and clear. Clifford threw three first-half touchdown passes – two to tight end Pat Freiermuth, one to the fleet KJ Hamler – and carried the Nittany Lions to a 21-0 lead at the break. For the first two quarters, he completed 12-of-17 passes for 127 yards. He also had Dan Chisena open on a deep ball, but Chisena dropped the pass at the Michigan State 10. Conditions were horrible in the second half with the rain pouring down, and Clifford finished with 189 yards passing on 18 completions in 32 attempts.