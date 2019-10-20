The Nittany Lions’ pass rush, which began the night with 27 sacks in their previous six games, was unable to get much pressure on Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. They got one sack on a blitz by safety Garrett Taylor but most of the night Patterson was able to step in the pocket and have his choice of receivers. With the offense unable to move the ball after going ahead by three touchdowns, the defense was asked to stay on the field for longer stretches and appeared to get worn down despite the Lions’ practice of constantly rotating fresh players. The defense only forced one interception and no fumbles from a team that had 13 turnovers (nine lost fumbles) entering the game, but was able to come up with a big goal-line stand with 2 minutes, 1 second to play.