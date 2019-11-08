It was quite an October for senior punter Blake Gillikin: two Big Ten special-teams-player-of-the-week awards with 10 of his 15 punts against Iowa and Michigan State downed inside the 20, six of them inside the 10. Field position will be of the utmost importance Saturday, and Gillikin can play a huge role pinning the Gophers deep in their own territory and allowing the defense to do its work.