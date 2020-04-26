Six Penn State players, including guard Steven Gonzalez, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, have agreed to contracts with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.
Gonzalez, who is 6-foot-4 and 341 pounds, will be headed to the Arizona Cardinals. Other Nittany Lions going on to NFL teams were wide receiver Dan Chisena (Downingtown East) to the Minnesota Vikings, safety Garrett Taylor to the Buffalo Bills, linebacker Jan Johnson to the Houston Texans, tight end Nick Bowers to the Las Vegas Raiders, and punter Blake Gillikin to the New Orleans Saints.
Chisena, who was a sprinter on Penn State’s track team, was outstanding on special teams last season. Taylor finished second on the team in tackles with 84. Johnson, a former walk-on, went on scholarship in 2018 and started 26 consecutive games, ranking fifth on the team in tackles last year.
Bowers, a backup tight end, averaged 21.4 yards on 10 receptions last season and scored three touchdowns. Gillikin punted 239 times in his career, averaging better than 43 yards per kick.
Taylor, Johnson and Gillikin all were named honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2019.
Five Nittany Lions — defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, wide receiver KJ Hamler, cornerback John Reid, linebacker Cam Brown and defensive tackle Robert Windsor — were taken in the NFL draft.