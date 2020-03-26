Langdon Tengwall, considered one of the nation’s top high school offensive tackles, announced Thursday he has made an oral commitment to Penn State and its freshman class of 2021.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Tengwall, who attends Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., disclosed his decision on a video chat with Rivals.com. A consensus four-star recruit, he chose the NIttany Lions over Notre Dame.
“Coach (James) Franklin, he’s the best coach out there,” Tengwall said on the video. “I love coach Franklin and his staff. I’ve been around there a lot and I love the players and the atmosphere. It’s great there.”
Tengwall attended his first summer camp at Penn State before his freshman year of high school, and was offered a scholarship by Franklin in February of his freshman year.
Tengwall is rated No. 27 overall and the nation’s fifth-best offensive tackle by Rivals, and No. 45 overall and No. 7 among offensive tackles by 247Sports.