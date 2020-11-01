Clifford, who had 29 yards passing in the first half, finished with 281 yards on 18 completions in 30 attempts including the three TDs to Dotson, who caught eight passes for 144 yards. However, he was sacked four times. Fields, who rushed last year for 68 yards on 21 carries, finished 28 of 34 through the air and fired two touchdown throws each to Chris Olave and Jeremy Ruckert.