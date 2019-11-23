Levis came on early in the third quarter after starting quarterback Sean Clifford was hit after throwing a pass and suffered an apparent leg injury, and the 6-foot-3, 229-pound redshirt freshman used mostly his legs to get Penn State back into the game. He finished off a 75-yard drive started by Clifford, running for 10 yards on third-and-4 to set up Journey Brown’s 18-yard dash for the Lions’ first touchdown. After a fumble recovery by Lamont Wade at the Buckeyes 12, Fries threw a dart to tight end Pat Freiermuth for 11 yards and crashed in himself from a yard out for the team’s second TD in 25 seconds. He rushed for 19 yards on three carries to lead Penn State to a 42-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar later in the third. However, he made mistakes of inexperience, like taking a sack before the field goal and throwing an interception at the Penn State 20 when no window existed to get the ball to Freiermuth. Still, head coach James Franklin, a big Levis booster, had to be pleased with what the quarterback did under pressure on the road in front of more than 104,000 people.