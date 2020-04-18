Defensive back Jeffrey Davis Jr., of West Hartford, Conn., announced Friday on Twitter that he had made an oral commitment to Penn State.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Davis, who is rated three stars by both 247Sports and Rivals, chose the Nittany Lions over his other seven finalists – Michigan, Rutgers, Boston College, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Princeton, and Yale.
“I am truly blessed to be able to bring my hard work and dedication to Penn State University for the next few years of my life where I will continue my academic and athletic journey,” Davis wrote on Twitter.
Davis, who attends Kingswood-Oxford School, is the ninth high school player and fourth defensive back to commit to Penn State’s freshman class of 2021.