Despite the tears in the eyes of Penn State quarterback Sam Clifford last week following a blowout loss to Ohio State, it’s not over for the Nittany Lions this season.

With a drop to No. 16 in the AP poll, Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) still has an opportunity to start a resurgence and power its way into one of the coveted New Year’s Six bowl matchups, which if you think about it has become more and more like the NIT of college football given the massive success of a near decade-old College Football Playoff system.

Of course, Penn State would need to essentially win out its remaining regular season games in order to do so. This aforementioned resurgence would need to kickoff against Indiana (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC).

Keys to victory

Penn State needs to mimic its dominant performance against Minnesota on the heels of a 41-17 loss to Michigan. Against the Golden Gophers, Clifford and the Penn State offense had a day behind his four-touchdown performance.

Also, if Penn State delivers the same defensive performance that kept the Buckeyes to just 98 total rushing yards, the Indiana backline, fueled by Auburn transfer Shaun Shivers, might have to come up with an alternative game plan. Should the Nittany Lions also hold the Hoosiers to under 100 yards on the ground, it would be the sixth time in eight games against all opponents this season.

Keep an eye on…

Parker Washington. What emerged in the loss to Ohio State is just how dialed in Washington becomes in key matchups. The junior wideout had a career-high 11 receptions for 179 years ranking him among the top 10 now in program history to have the most yards in a single game for Penn State.

Earlier we mentioned how effective Penn State has been at stopping the run, but when it comes to specifically to the secondary, the Nits far surpass the next-best team in the Football Bowl Subdivision, with 60 pass breakups this season.

These two have a history

This would be the 26th meeting between the two programs with Penn State leading 23-2 all-time, the last go-around a 24-0 win at Beaver Stadium last season.

They said it

“In life, you’re going to get knocked down and take losses … Nobody on our team is going to lay down. We’re just going to get up, look in the mirror, see what we have to correct, and just keep going.”

– Penn State tight end Theo Johnson

Looking down the line

The remainder of Penn State’s schedule pits them against unranked opponents. In a return to Beaver Stadium, Penn State will host Maryland on Nov. 12, followed by a trip to Rutgers on Nov. 19 before closing out the season with a potentially tough test against Michigan State on Nov. 26. Time and television for all three games remained to be determined.