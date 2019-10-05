For five weeks head coach James Franklin has been very careful not to tout any of the four running backs more than anyone else. But freshman Noah Cain, who didn’t enter the game until the second quarter, appeared to gain the advantage in the competition for determining a true first-stringer with his first career 100-yard game (105 yards in 12 carries). The performance by the 5-foot-10, 206-pound Cain was notable by his ability to run tough between the tackles. He was Penn State’s featured player in the fourth quarter when he rushed seven times for 82 yards, including five for 64 on the team’s only touchdown drive in the second half.