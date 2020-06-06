Along with a majority of Big Ten schools, Penn State still has not set a date when its football team can return to campus for voluntary workouts. But that doesn’t mean quarterback Sean Clifford has stopped finding ways to help his team improve on last year’s 11-win season.
For one thing, Clifford has acquired a whiteboard that he uses to draw plays and then mounts on an easel to show his wide receivers and other offensive teammates on Zoom.
“I’ve been sending guys different things on that and just trying to make the most of every minute, every day, that we have away from each other because every team is trying to find that inch,” Clifford said in a conference call with reporters from his Cincinnati home.
“Right now, we’re working for each inch that we can get away from each other, so that way when we get back together, we can start putting them together and make some big strides.”
Assuming there is a 2020 season, the Nittany Lions are going to need every inch in a very competitive Big Ten East finding a way to overcome perennial contenders Ohio State and Michigan. With every team working from home for almost three months, the question is: Which team has worked most effectively?
For Cifford, the task is learning the retooled offense introduced after the Cotton Bowl by new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. The pair didn’t have much time to work together before the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone to leave campus and go home before the start of spring practice.
“We’ve talked through situations, we’ve talked through what he expects me to do,” said Clifford, a redshirt junior. “But obviously he hasn’t even seen me throw, so he doesn’t know. All he has is the game film from last year in a different offense.”
In his first year as a starter in 2019, Clifford completed just over 59% of his passes for 2,654 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing for 402 yards and five scores. He was slowed by injuries in late-season games at Minnesota and at Ohio State and missed the final regular-season contest against Rutgers.
If there is one characteristic about working remotely with Ciarrocca, Clifford said it’s his knack of changing things up.
“He switches up the meetings a lot,” he said. “We do a lot of different types of meetings. We’ll have strictly film. We’ll have note-taking. One day we actually played Jeopardy as a group, which was a lot of fun. We had different categories and he was the game host.
“He gives us a bunch of different looks. We’ll talk through plays. He’ll talk for a while. He’ll make it really interactive. So I think that it’s just the variety of different things that he does. He keeps us on our toes, makes sure that we’re really staying on top of the playbook. It’s been great. I think that this time has been actually pretty good for our team.”
Clifford has been throwing at home with his younger brother, Liam, a wide receiver who is a 2021 Penn State commitment. He also has worked on the mental side of his game with the help of Seth Makowsky, a chess coach who uses the board game to improve performance.
Makowsky’s clients include Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and he worked last year with Chip Kelly’s UCLA football team.
“He’s not a chess trainer; he's like an elite mindset trainer,” Clifford said. “So he really teaches you how to go through your reads and have a good formula to attack each play, attack each day, and kind of just grow as a person. So I think that's just one thing that I've really been working on.”
As of Thursday, Penn State and seven other Big Ten teams have not set a date to return to campus for voluntary workouts. Ohio State and Iowa, two scheduled 2020 opponents for the Lions, come back Monday, and division foes Indiana and Michigan State will return June 15.
Whenever the Nittany Lions set foot in Happy Valley, they won’t have optimal time to prepare for the start of training camp the first weekend of August. Clifford, however, doesn’t think it will be a big problem.
“From a team perspective, we’ve done a good job of holding each other accountable, especially with conditioning,” he said. “A lot of guys have been running and pushing themselves in different ways. Getting back into lifting, since some guys might not have had a gym to work out, that might be a little more difficult.
“But I’m more worried about the amount of time. I want as much time as possible with my guys so we can be as prepared as much as possible.”