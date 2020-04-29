Penn State received oral commitments Wednesday from four-star, pro-style quarterback Christian Veilleux and kicker Sander Sahaydac for their freshman class of 2021.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Veilleux, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, chose the Nittany Lions over his other three finalists — Clemson, Duke, and Tennessee. He also received offers from Louisiana State, Michigan, Rutgers, South Carolina, Indiana, and UCLA.
Veilleux threw 29 touchdown passes last season for the Bullis School in Potomac, Md. He is rated as the nation’s No. 10 pro-style quarterback by Rivals and No. 15 by 247Sports.
Sahaydac, who is 6-1 and 180 pounds, made 10 of 12 field-goal attempts last season for Bethlehem Liberty High, with a long kick of 53 yards. He also posted 34 touchbacks on 45 kickoffs. He is rated by Kohl’s Kicking Camps as the No. 1 kicker in the freshman class of 2021.
Sahaydac also had offers from Army and Rutgers. Neither Rivals nor 247Sports has posted a rating for him.
With 10 oral commitments to the 2021 class, the Nittany Lions’ national recruiting ranking is No. 13 by Rivals (fifth in the Big Ten) and No. 14 (sixth in the Big Ten) by 247Sports.