The final home game is usually a swirl of emotions for the seniors – 16 this year – who will be introduced prior to the game. These big guys could show some tears when they greet their parents or when they gather for the group photo or when they come out of the tunnel for the opening kickoff for the last time. It’s their last opportunity to play at home, and they want to make the most of it. The fact they’re going for win No. 41 – the most of the Franklin era – in their careers indicates a job well done.