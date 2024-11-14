Philly native Tyseer Denmark could get playing time for No. 4 Penn State against Purdue

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — When Tyseer Denmark arrived at Penn State in June, he did so as one of the most highly regarded freshmen — and not just at the wide receiver position.

Denmark, who played for Roman Catholic and Imhotep, made his first collegiate appearance and caught a pass in a 56-0 win over Kent State. Head coach James Franklin has been trying to preserve his redshirt, but fans may get to see Denmark on Saturday as the Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) face Purdue (3:30 p.m., CBS3).

Franklin, whose Penn State team is ranked No. 4 nationally, gave a list of players expected to contribute with three regular-season games left and Denmark was included. Players can be active in up to three games and still remain a redshirt.

“Some of those guys, it’ll be this game, some guys, it’ll be next game,” said Franklin, adding that those who have played in just one game will be “good to go,” meaning Denmark could make an appearance Saturday.

Denmark, who started his high school career at Roman before transferring to Imhotep, came out of the Philadelphia schools as a three-star recruit (No. 76 receiver) in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

“Right away he came in and is extremely talented,” redshirt junior receiver Liam Clifford said. “In terms of his route running, super shifty ... he has a gift.”

At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Denmark should be able to get open when he gets the opportunity. Junior quarterback Beau Pribula has been impressed.

“He’s a program guy, he’s a good dude, and his talent is going to take him far, but also his love of the game is going to take him far,” Pribula said. “I’m excited, hopefully for him to get some game action because he’s a talented player.”

When asked about Denmark’s progression, wide receivers coach Marques Hagans said the player has a “high ceiling.”

Sophomore cornerback Elliot Washington ll often covers Denmark in practice and needed few words to describe him.

“He’s a dog,” Washington said.

Washington has seen this not just through Denmark’s on-field play but also through his mentality. The compliments point to Denmark’s getting not just garbage-time reps in the game.

The Boilermakers (1-8, 0-6) have given up 40 or more points four times this season.

