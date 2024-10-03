UCLA says it had Penn State marked on its calendar since the beginning of the season

Before the start of the college football season, UCLA players were polled by their social media team on which Big Ten program they look forward to playing most.

An overwhelming majority went with Penn State. Their reasons? The atmosphere and the storied program.

The wait is over as the Bruins get their shot to test their mettle against No. 7 Penn State for the first time since joining the Big Ten on Saturday (noon, Fox 29). It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1968, and Nittany Lions coach James Franklin joked that with the game at Beaver Stadium, he’ll have “cookies, rainbows, and cupcakes” prepared for the visitors.

Respecting opponents

There were no bulletin board reactions from the Penn State side. It was the exact opposite.

Starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh said while he respects every opponent, it was cool to see other teams want to play Penn State.

“We want to be a team that teams want to [go against],” Donkoh said. “That motivates us because people want to come and play us and experience what we have.”

The Bruins come into Beaver Stadium at 1-3, with their only win against Hawaii. They’re also 0-2 in the Big Ten, but this will mark their first cross-country conference trip of the year. Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley said the matchup was something he never could have imagined years ago.

“I used to play [the] NCAA [College Football video game] back in the day,” Wheatley said. “It’s just crazy [having them] come into Beaver Stadium; seeing the uniforms in that stadium is going to be a little different.”

Potential big day ahead

While players are excited to host the team, they’ve also spoken about the chance for a big day defensively.

The Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0) look to capitalize on getting after a pass-heavy Bruins offense, with starting quarterback Ethan Garbers throwing a little more than 29 passes per game so far.

Garbers missed practice Wednesday, but if he competes, it could be a big day for a Nittany Lions secondary that has seen mostly run-heavy attacks so far. Sophomore linebacker Tony Rojas said the team can’t wait to host the Bruins.

“We haven’t played a team like this. More of a pass team,” Rojas said. “We’re going to come off strong no matter who it is.”

Cornerback Elliot Washington ll, Rojas and Wheatley have three of the four interceptions for the Nittany Lions this season. If UCLA elects to go deep, that total could take a leap.

Sparing no favors

Regardless of the aura that surrounds the game, both teams must focus on coming out to play.

It’s football. There are no welcome parties, and Franklin made that clear.

“Cookies and rainbows, puppies and send them gift baskets,” Franklin said sarcastically. “All that welcome stuff happened when the Big Ten had the [welcome to the conference celebration] in California.”

Bottom line: Penn State prides itself on taking the W every week, and no matter the opponent, that stands. The team shares the excitement of hosting UCLA but hopes to end Saturday still unbeaten — even if it hurts some of the Bruins’ feelings.

“It’s an opponent on our schedule,” Franklin said. “No different than any other opponent we played this year.”