Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw two awful interceptions in the first half that led to 10 points by the Hoosiers, errors that gave the home team confidence and momentum. But Clifford showed in his first season as a starter last year that he has plenty of guts, and he showed that in the second half when he used his feet more than his arm. He showed particular grit when he scrambled on second-and-16 and turned it into a 35-yard touchdown run on the final play of the third quarter. Then, with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter, Clifford calmly stepped up and floated a pass to Jahan Dotson at the 20, which Dotson ran in for a 60-yard score with 2:30 left to play.