Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ makes way to Happy Valley for Penn State’s matchup with Ohio State

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in Happy Valley ahead of Penn State’s highly-anticipated noon matchup against Ohio State on Nov. 2.

Penn State is currently ranked No. 3, while Ohio State is No. 4. If the Nittany Lions come away with a win against Wisconsin Saturday, next week’s matchup would mark the first game between two top-5 teams at Beaver Stadium since 1999.

James Franklin has a 1-9 record against the Buckeyes. The last time Penn State defeated Ohio State was in 2016 at Beaver Stadium. In their last meeting, Penn State lost 20-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

Penn State will look for a different outcome from last year as they head into their first home game since Oct. 5. The game marks the team’s third appearance on the Big Noon Kickoff this season, previously featured in their matchups against West Virginia and UCLA.