These numbers tell the story of the rivalry between No. 7 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State

When No. 7 Penn State takes on No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday (noon, Fox 29), it’ll be the biggest game of the year for the Nittany Lions.

While Penn State played a ranked team earlier this year when it took on fellow Big Ten opponent in then-No. 25 Iowa, this will be the first real test against a ranked team — one that has had the Lions’ number for quite some time.

Speaking of numbers, we found a few more as it relates to the rivalry — or lack thereof, depending on whom you ask — along with some Philly ties that have made this game a must-watch in between rooting on the Phillies on back-to-back nights to clinch a trip to the World Series before getting ready for a massive Sunday at the Linc, where the Eagles are set to emerge from the tunnel rocking their iconic kelly green uniforms for the first time since 2010.

See? Numbers.

7: The number of years it’s been since Penn State has won against Ohio State. That would be a 24-21 victory at Beaver Stadium in 2016.

4.5: The number of points the Nittany Lions enter as underdogs, according to the Action Network, despite holding an identical record to Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). Action also has the over/under nestled at 45.5, and the money line at +155 for Penn State to win.

14: The number of Philly-area players on both sides of the field. Unsurprisingly, Penn State has the bulk with 12 players, five of whom attended city schools. The Buckeyes have only two and both are St. Joseph’s Prep alums in starting quarterback Kyle McCord and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

185: The receiving yardage record by a single receiver in the history of the matchup, set by Harrison in last year’s Buckeyes win over Penn State.

1912: The first time the two teams ever met. Penn State won, 37-0. It would be 44 years before the two teams met again in 1956, when the Nittany Lions lost, 7-6.

3: Ohio State is one of three teams Penn State has a losing record to all-time (14-24) in the Big Ten. The other two are Michigan (10-16) and Nebraska (8-10).

47: Penn State has more all-time meetings against Penn (47) and Temple (45) than it does against Ohio State (38).

53: That is the number of Penn State junior offensive lineman Nick Dawkins. According to his team bio, Dawkins comes from a lineage of Dawkinses who had much success here in Philly. His father was former Sixers forward Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins. His cousin is Eagles legend Brian Dawkins and his other cousin is Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns.

278: The number of miles between Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium, better known as “the Horseshoe,” the latter of which is the site of Saturday’s game.