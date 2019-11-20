But what Fields also does is present a reminder of what could have been in Happy Valley. It was Fields –– the one-time Penn State commit –– and not Sean Clifford, who was thought of as the successor to Trace McSorley. However, as the hype around Fields intensified in the spring of 2017, he spurned the Nittany Lions for his home-state Georgia Bulldogs. However, only a year after he arrived on Georgia’s campus, he was already on his way out the door and headed for Columbus.