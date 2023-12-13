Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. are consensus All-Americans

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu became Penn State’s 41st consensus All-American on Wednesday after he received his third first-team selection by the Sporting News. Fashanu also was a first-team honoree on the Associated Press and Walter Camp All-American teams.

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., a former star at St. Joseph’s Prep, also is a consensus All-American. The Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top wide receiver, Harrison was a Heisman Trophy finalist. He finished the regular season with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Fashanu, who was named the Remington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, is the first Nittany Lion since Micah Parsons in 2019 to earn consensus All-American status. He is the fourth consensus honoree in James Franklin’s decade-long tenure, joining Parsons, Saquon Barkley in 2017, and Carl Nassib in 2015.

Jeff Hartings was the last Penn State offensive lineman named a consensus All-American, doing so in 1995.

Fashanu is the 102nd first-team selection in program history and one of 16 All-American honorees under Franklin. He is the Nittany Lions’ first offensive lineman named to multiple All-American teams since A.Q. Shipley in 2008.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Fashanu has yet to allow a sack in his college career. This season, he has allowed just 11 pressures in 382 pass-blocking snaps. He has been projected as a top-10 NFL draft pick if he decides to forgo his senior season in 2024.

“He’s playing at a high level,” offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said in November. “He’s working on the things that he needs to work on. His punch, his anchor, his footwork, his pad level, he’s been working on it all spring and summer and going into these games, so he’s playing really consistently and he’s continued to get better and better.”

No. 10 Penn State will face No. 11 Mississippi in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.