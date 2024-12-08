No. 3 Penn State’s razor thin ‘margin for error’ cost it a Big Ten title. Can the Nittany Lions overcome their flaws in the CFP?

INDIANAPOLIS — “Margin for error” was the buzz phrase after Penn State’s gut wrenching lost in the Big Ten championship game against top-ranked Oregon Saturday night. James Franklin and his Nittany Lions squad (11-2, 8-2 Big Ten) lived on that margin throughout the game.

After overcoming an early 18-point deficit — largely self-inflicted due to three personal foul penalties in the first quarter and an interception from Drew Allar that led to an Oregon (13-0, 10-0) score — Penn State moved the ball at-will early in the second-half, trailing by seven with all of the momentum swinging in its favor. But on a second-and-9 from the Oregon 27-yard-line, Allar’s pass to a wide-open Tyler Warren, who spent most of the game blanketed and “bracketed,” sailed, was juggled by the star tight end, and fell incomplete. If caught, it would have been first-and-goal for the Nittany Lions with a chance to tie the game.

Instead, Ryan Barker missed a 40-yard field goal two plays later. Oregon’s Tez Johnson, the Big Ten title game MVP (11 receptions, 181 yards), scored a 48-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession to give the Ducks a 38-24 lead.

After Penn State trimmed the lead to eight early in the fourth quarter, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel fumbled the ball with three Nittany Lions players surrounding him in desperate need of a turnover. However, Gabriel recovered the fumble, and led the Ducks on a 12-play touchdown drive to put them up 15.

And yet, despite its rough start, despite early penalties and its early mistakes, the Nittany Lions had an opportunity to tie the game with 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining, down 45-37. But after a nine-yard run to open the drive, Allar fired a deep pass to receiver Harrison Wallace that landed in the hands of Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed for the game-sealing interception with 1:54 remaining.

Those three sequences were microcosms of Penn State’s inability to flip the “margins” in its favor. And just like in its loss to Ohio State last month that featured two failed red zone trips, Penn State couldn’t finish when it needed to most at critical junctures.

“We came up short against a really good Ohio State team and now a really good Oregon team,” Penn State defensive back A.J. Harris said. “So I feel like we proved to the country that we definitely belong. We just have to finish these type of ball games at this point.”

“To be quite frank, we also just made a lot of mistakes,” Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas said. “That’s a credit to [Oregon]. When you have such a talented team and you’re playing at an elite level, the margin of error is very, very small.”

Redshirt junior linebacker Dom DeLuca spent a few minutes postgame explaining that Penn State is focusing on “writing your own script for the 2024 season, what’s everyone going to ask you 20-30 years from now?”, advice he received from defensive analyst Dan Connor. Warren, who finished the game with seven receptions (12 targets) for 84 yards, conceded that the offense “missed some plays in the red zone down there to keep the drive going,” though it finished with 518 total yards against Oregon.

Those mistakes add up, especially for a team with championship aspirations. Those missed opportunities — settling for field goals to start both the first and third quarters, losing the turnover battle, and failing to create negative plays defensively against Oregon’s potent offense — hurt Penn State Saturday night. Franklin, who fell to 1-14 against AP ranked top five teams, admitted as much postgame, detailing that “some of the things they were doing to cause stress and their athleticism also created some of the mistakes and challenges that we made.”

“We just made it harder than it needed to be in the first quarter of the game,” Franklin added later. “And it’s hard to do that against this type of opponent and expect to win.”

So what’s next?

Penn State’s players didn’t speculate on what happens next after its second loss. But up next is the College Football Playoff, an opportunity afforded because of the new 12-team format implemented this season.

On the docket is a likely playoff game at Beaver Stadium for the Nittany Lions with a potential No. 6 or No. 7 seed. No. 2 Texas will likely move to the No. 5 spot after losing to No. 5 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship game. Where the committee seeds Penn State will be determined by how they view No. 6 Notre Dame, who doesn’t belong to a conference but finished the regular-season at 11-1. Regardless of where Penn State is slotted, Franklin had no doubts postgame on what comes next for his program.

“Do I think our resumé matches up with anybody in the country? Yeah, I think it does,” Franklin said. “Again, we lost by one possession to the No. 1 team in the country. And I think earlier in the season we lost to the No. 3 team in the country at the time, if I remember correctly. And a one-possession game as well.

“So I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that’s got that type of resumé in the Big Ten, arguably the best conference in all of college football.”

But who Penn State will play remains a mystery. No. 17 Clemson upsetting No. 8 Southern Methodist in the Atlantic Coastal Conference championship game is sure to shake up the rankings. No. 15 Arizona State (Big 12 champion) will likely take a first-round bye alongside No. 5 Georgia, No. 1 Oregon, and No. 10 Boise State, the highest-ranked Group of Five champion. No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Tennessee, and No. 9 Indiana will likely take the Nos. 8, 9 and 10 spots, respectively, as all three teams were idle during championship weekend.

So the teams remaining as potential opponents for Penn State are: Indiana, SMU, Alabama, and Clemson. The committee will likely decode between SMU and Alabama for the final playoff spot this afternoon (noon, ESPN).

Carrying its running identity

Collectively, Penn State finished with its second-best rushing effort of the season with 292 yards against the 22nd ranked Oregon rushing defense. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 229 of those yards. Singleton rushed for 10.5 yards per carry, his best carry average of the season, including a 41-yard burst to wake up Penn State’s rushing attack in the first quarter.

It’s a recipe Penn State can carry into the playoffs, especially for a potential mid-December game in State College that could feature winter elements that otherwise wouldn’t be a factor in previous iterations of the playoff. And it’s a positive development that the Nittany Lions can impose its will against the No. 1 team in college football.

“I feel like it builds momentum, especially against a team like Oregon,” Singleton said. “Me and Kaytron, we the best backfield in the nation. Pick your poison, when one of us are on the field, there’s no drop-off and our O-line giving us a good looks, making big holes so we just run through.”

One drive that illustrated Penn State’s potential to wear down defenses was a six-play, 97-yard scoring drive, all runs, that allowed Allen to find creases in Oregon’s front seven. He carved up Oregon’s defense for 54 of the 97 yards of that drive, finishing with a game-high 124 rushing yards.

Warren, Penn State’s top offensive weapon, recognizes how impactful a potent rushing attack can open up opportunities for him in the passing game.

“That’s kind of our mentality, we know running the ball is going to be important in every game we play in, and you got Nick [Singleton] and Fat man [Kaytron Allen] back there, and it’s easy to block for them when they can make big plays, make guys miss,” Warren said. “The run game opens up everything on offense. You can’t run the ball, it’s going to be hard being one dimensional. So that’ll be big for us down the road.”

“I think that’s the credit to the offensive line as well, especially getting the engine going on our front side of our mid-zone to outside zone plays, and allowing Nick and Kaytron to not get hit until they were on the second and third level,” Allar added. “And when they get momentum going, they’re really hard to bring down.”