No. 2 Penn State is using a timely bye week ‘to get better’ before its Big Ten opener against No. 6 Oregon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 2 Penn State is entering its first bye week of the season with a 3-0 record and a White Out date with No. 6 Oregon up next.

But Penn State coach James Franklin refuses to look ahead, his sights firmly set on going “1-0” during his team’s bye week.

“It’s a week to get better,” Franklin said. “That’s how it should be all season, whether it’s a bye week or not. At the end of the day, it’s about us. It’s about how we prepare, our intensity, our focus.”

Franklin said this week presents players, especially veterans, with a reduced workload as they recover from the first few games. The Nittany Lions will have a lighter practice on Thursday before off days on Friday and Saturday.

Defensive outlook

Penn State has stymied opposing offenses to begin the 2025 season. Through the first three weeks, Jim Knowles’ unit has allowed just 17 points, which ranks third among FBS programs.

King Mack took over the starting safety duties last week and continued taking first-team reps alongside Zakee Wheatley at Tuesday’s practice. A.J. Harris and Audavion Collins manned the outside corner roles, while Zion Tracy slotted in at nickel during the open-viewing portion of practice.

Amare Campbell and Tony Rojas, who starred in Penn State’s 52-6 victory over Villanova, patrolled the middle of the defense. The linebacker duo tallied 12 tackles and three sacks last Saturday, holding the Wildcats scoreless until the game’s final play.

Knowles stood between his linebackers and safeties, calling plays into Campbell’s ear as his unit installed its game plan for Oregon. The longtime defensive coordinator yelled, “Do it again!” on several occasions in what was an intense practice session.

On the recruiting trail

The recruiting grind does not stop for college coaches, no matter the time of year, and Franklin is no exception.

Franklin is using Penn State’s bye week to make trips to schools in the Pennsylvania area and beyond, starting with McKeesport Area Senior High School, which rosters Class of 2027 standouts Kemon Spell and Javien Robinson. Spell, a five-star running back who committed to Penn State in August 2024, was at Beaver Stadium last Saturday.

Penn State is scheduled to host roughly 50 of the nation’s top recruits when it hosts the Ducks on Sept. 27, Franklin said Tuesday. This large number of high-profile visits coincides with the annual White Out game, which Franklin views as a great opportunity for recruits to experience the best of a Penn State gameday.

Franklin specifically mentioned the viral clip from Penn State’s 2019 White-Out win against Michigan, with “Mo Bamba” blasting and fans screaming so loud that the Wolverines were forced to call a timeout before running their first play.

“You think about all the players that are on our roster now that were a part of coming to these White Out games,” Franklin said. “It’s one of those games that you hear players all over the country talking about, wanting to be a part of this type of atmosphere.”

Denmark dominates 1-on-1s

Tyseer Denmark has not seen many targets through three weeks, but that isn’t stopping him from practicing hard.

The Imhotep Charter alum was practically unguardable in Tuesday’s 1-on-1s session, torching defensive backs with shifty route-running. Denmark won three of his four reps, two of which he caught with impressive separation from the trailing defender.

The redshirt freshman is making strides, and his coaches are noticing.

“Andy Kotelnicki talked about Tyseer after practice today,” Franklin said. “Tyseer looked like a guy who is very hungry to get on the field and make a difference. His number is going to get called at some point, and he will be ready.’