The biggest takeaway from Villanova’s game against No. 2 Penn State? Growing its own fan experience.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Beaver Stadium welcomed 109,516 fans last Saturday for No. 2 Penn State’s matchup against Villanova, the largest audience the Wildcats had seen in program history.

The scoreboard in Happy Valley read 52-0 as a battered Villanova saw a one-handed catch from Brandon Binkowski, the team’s redshirt freshman wide receiver, earn the No. 1 spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the week.

“When you play a team where you’re pretty much overmatched, outmatched, in every position, you have to come and play near perfect, and we did not do that,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said. “So, just like every other game, regardless of the score, we’ll try to pick up on the positive plays…That level of an opponent will have a cumulative effect on us down the road.”

Despite the sizable loss, Villanova learned a good deal about itself. While the Wildcats remain firmly competing in college football’s Football Championship Subdivision, the trip to Penn State coincided with ongoing efforts by the university’s athletics department to expand the program.

‘A great platform’

Eric Roedl wanted to use the trip to State College as a test of Villanova’s fan base and appetite for football. The Wildcats’ athletic director was buoyed by an enthusiastic response from both alumni and fans who traveled for the game.

“It’s a great platform for the university to compete at the highest level of college football,” Roedl said. “We [Villanova] sold over a thousand seats for this game. To do this once a year against an FBS opponent is an opportunity for our guys to step outside of FCS and challenge themselves.”

Villanova currently holds the No. 12 ranking in FCS. Behind head coach Mark Ferrante, who enters his ninth season, the Wildcats have a 2009 national championship and have reached the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

In addition to testing yourself against the second-best team in the nation, according to the Associated Press, a big part of that trip to Happy Valley was to generate more revenue for the program.

“I talked to our administration, and the FCS teams play the FBS games like this because it helps us financially,” Ferrante said. “It helps us stay in good places. It helps us take charter flights. It helps us with our budget and things of that nature to give our guys a great experience at our level.”

Building the fan experience

Roedl, who started his position in January, has said that expanding the football program is one of his top priorities at Villanova.

Much of Roedl’s vision for football stems from his previous role at Oregon, as the school’s deputy athletic director, where he oversaw its powerhouse football program. His current efforts focus on enhancing the marketing and promotion of football games, including tailgates, in-game experiences, and community events.

“Certainly, there are a lot of differences between the highest level of college football and the FCS in terms of the investments that we make,” Roedl said. “But what we all want is for Villanovans to see what college football Saturdays can look like. We’re going to strive to continue creating a great energy and atmosphere for our home games in a way that makes sense for Villanova, on our own scale.”

The Wildcats are already making moves in the FCS, announcing their switch to the Patriot League in 2026 after 19 seasons in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). The new conference has both geographic and competitive advantages, as the Wildcats will play against similar-caliber schools in the northeast region.

In the immediate, Villanova is preparing to kickstart conference play in its final season in the CAA on the right foot, when it travels to take on Monmouth this Saturday (1 p.m., FloSports).

“It’s been a great opportunity for the whole Villanova community to come [to Penn State],” Roedl said. “Bringing the Villanova base to State College also continues to show us what a fun gameday atmosphere looks like, and the types of things that we can strive for at Villanova.”

