James Franklin and Penn State working to ‘not let one loss define our season’ with UCLA up next

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State’s 30-24 double overtime loss to No. 2 Oregon last Saturday left many questioning the program’s status as a title contender.

But at Monday’s weekly news conference, Penn State coach James Franklin set his eyes on going 1-0 Saturday against UCLA.

Advertisement

“I get the anger and frustration, I really do,” Franklin said. “But if you’re not careful, that negativity can linger. We have had this issue in the past where one loss turns into two because you just have so much negativity that it’s hard to get the team moved on … We are onto UCLA.”

» READ MORE: James Franklin takes ownership in claims he ‘can’t win the big game’ following Penn State’s loss to Oregon

The Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) fell to No. 7 in this week’s associated press poll ahead of their first road test against the Bruins (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS3).

Moving forward

Franklin’s 104 victories are tied for second on the program’s all-time wins list, and his .707 winning percentage ranks fourth.

Bottom line: Franklin has turned Penn State into a perennial contender. And, as he stated Monday, he won’t let Saturday’s loss derail the Nittany Lions’ success.

“I’m not going to allow one loss to define our season, and I’m not going to allow a few losses to define my career and what we have done here at Penn State,” Franklin said. “I don’t think a lot of people spend time on what we have done over our 12 years here — and I get that nobody wants to hear this right now — there are a ton of positives.”

Franklin said he prefers taking a positive approach following losses because “screaming and pointing fingers doesn’t solve the problem.”

Franklin mentioned Ohio State’s title run last year, which included two Big Ten losses, as something his players and staff can look to for motivation. The Buckeyes lost to Oregon and Michigan before winning the national championship.

“We were a possession or a drive away from playing for the national championship last year after losses that resulted in a similar frustration and anger,” Franklin said. “We have to bounce back, and we have to bounce back quickly.”

Jim Knowles, Penn State’s defensive coordinator, lived in the face adversity last season with the Buckeyes following a narrow October loss to Oregon.

» READ MORE: Which Temple is the real deal? The conference season will provide the answer.

Now at Penn State, Knowles’ defense is in a similar spot. Franklin said Knowles spoke to the defense about overcoming this loss and how to best attack the remaining weeks.

“There is a ton of football to be played,” Franklin said. “We are still ranked in the Top 10. There are a ton of opportunities left to do some special things.”

Allar’s inaccuracy

Drew Allar was emotional following Saturday’s loss. After his pass was intercepted and the reality of the moment set in, Penn State’s senior quarterback placed his hands on his head, distraught at how, once again, his late-game blunder sealed another heartbreaking defeat.

The three-year starter said his goal this week is to watch the tape, flush this loss and move on to UCLA.

Franklin said he and Allar are alike in how they receive immense praise for their success and also share the brunt of the blame for losses.

“I think [Drew] takes [losing] very personal, and I think it’s why he’s so driven, why he is so motivated,” Franklin said. “I’d probably be more concerned if it were the opposite, if he didn’t take [losing] so hard.”

Last season, Allar completed 65% or more of his passes in 10 of 12 regular-season games. But since then, he’s completed under 60% of his throws in seven of his last eight games, including his last three.

Allar completed 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 137 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon.

“The trend can’t sustain,” Franklin said. “But we have to make sure we are not in obvious passing downs where we don’t have open receivers. We got to make sure that we’re putting [Allar] in the best position as possible.”