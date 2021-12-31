Outback Bowl

Penn State vs. No. 22 Arkansas

Saturday at noon, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

TV/Radio: ESPN2; WCAU-AM (1210)

Line: Arkansas by 2 ½.

Records: Penn State, 7-5; Arkansas, 8-4.

Coaches: Penn State, James Franklin (eighth season, 67-33); Arkansas, Sam Pittman (second season, 11-11).

Series: This is the first-ever meeting of the two teams.

Bowl records: Penn State, 30-18-2; Arkansas, 15-24-3.

The main story in Penn State’s seventh bowl game in the eight-year tenure of head coach James Franklin is not who is playing for the Nittany Lions, but who isn’t.

Penn State will take on No. 22 Arkansas on Saturday without seven starters, six of whom opted out of the game and have declared or will declare for the NFL draft.

Five of them are on the defensive side of the ball – end Arnold Ebiketie, safety Jaquan Brisker, linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, and tackle Derrick Tangelo. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who is likely to be a first-round draft pick, is sitting out on offense. The seventh player is offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, who will miss the game with an undisclosed injury.

Franklin said this is the first time he’s had a player opt out in his 11 seasons as a head coach (the first three years were at Vanderbilt). Even Saquon Barkley, who would be the No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, ignored the risk of injury and played in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl. His 25 touches in the game included 18 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns, one on a 92-yard run.

Franklin said Wednesday, at his final Outback Bowl news conference, that while he was “happy and excited and supportive” of those who left early to pursue the next chapter of their careers, he is eager to see how the younger players respond in the environment.

“As one door closes, another door opens,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for another player. I think it’s also going to give us a really good kind of picture of what our future is going to be. Guys are going to get a bunch of reps in this game that maybe hadn’t throughout the season. There’s some challenges, no doubt about it. Our guys are excited.”

» READ MORE: Penn State’s James Franklin talks about players opting out of the Outback Bowl

What to watch for

Filling in the holes

The withdrawal of five starters will present a problem for the Nittany Lions against one of the nation’s best rushing attacks. The Razorbacks rank 12th in the FBS with an average of 217.3 running yards per game and boast four players, including quarterback KJ Jefferson, who have gained between 498 and 592 yards on the ground. One problem will be where to play senior Jesse Luketa, who started five games at defensive end this season but will return to middle linebacker – the primary position of his first three seasons – in Brooks’ absence. There is also the issue of depth on a day where the temperature is expected to be around 80 degrees.

Lining up the wideouts

There was no question that Dotson made the passing game go, catching 91 balls, including 12 of Sean Clifford’s 20 touchdown throws. Without him, sophomore Parker Washington moves up to No. 1 receiver while KeAndre Lambert Smith, who posted the highest per-catch average (14.4) of any Penn State wide receiver with more than five receptions, advances to No. 2. The roster’s remaining four wideouts have accounted for 11 catches, although explosive redshirt freshman Malick Meiga, who scored on a 67-yard pass against Rutgers, could get as much as a majority of snaps as the third starting receiver.

» READ MORE: Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Outback Bowl

Scouting the Hogs

Probably the most dangerous Arkansas player for Penn State fans to worry about is Jefferson, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt sophomore who has put up impressive numbers. Jefferson ranks eighth in FBS passing efficiency and is sixth in yards per attempt at 9.37, but the number you really notice is interceptions – three in 275 passing attempts, and a streak of 170 throws without a pick entering Saturday. More numbers: He’s one of five FBS quarterbacks this season to throw for 2,500 yards and 20 or more touchdowns, and rush for at least 500 yards and five touchdowns. He will provide a true test to the defense.

The Razorbacks’ top defensive player may get recognized more for his name than the fact that he’s second in the SEC in tackles per game (10.0). Meet Bumper James Morris Pool, a 6-2, 230-pound senior linebacker who legally added “Bumper” to his name at age 16 with the blessing of his parents. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Pool’s father started calling him Bumper at a young age, but the reason wasn’t explained. Another interesting fact: Pool played four sports in high school – football, wrestling, track and field … and golf.

» READ MORE: Pennridge’s Nick Tarburton is grateful to have been able to play a full football season for Penn State

Keys to the game

The red zones

A compelling matchup should be the performance of the Nittany Lions’ red zone defense – third in the FBS, 35.7% touchdowns allowed – against the Razorbacks’ red zone offense – 12th in FBS, 65.2% touchdowns scored. Arkansas will not have Treylon Burks (66 catches, 1,104 yards, 11 TDs), its best 2021 receiver, who opted out, and that will hurt. But the challenge belongs to the Penn State backups who will have to match the standard set by the departed defensive starters.

The kicking game

The Lions’ Jordan Stout and the Hogs’ Cam Little each have attempted 23 field goals this season, but Little has drilled 19 through the uprights compared with 16 for Stout. The Nittany Lions’ punting game has been outstanding, with Stout’s 46.55-yard average ranking 10th and the punt coverage team allowing just 2.4 yards per return. But Arkansas’ Nathan Parodi has returned a punt 80 yards for a TD and averages 11.6.

Penalties

The Razorbacks are in the bottom 10 of FBS in penalties with an 8.17 average (123rd) and rank 108th with 64.92 yards per game assessed against them. Penn State, which had some penalty problems earlier in the season, has calmed down in that department with 5.58 per game and 49.08 yards assessed, ranking 46th and 47th, respectively.