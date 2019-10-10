“It gives you confidence, when you know someone like Coach that believes you, especially a players’ coach like Coach Franklin and Coach [Brent] Pry are,” sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons said Tuesday. “The way they back us up and make sure we keep improving every day, every week, it’s impressive, really.” It was hard for the Nittany Lions to back up their shutout at Maryland the week before, but they generated a ton of pressure on the quarterback just a few weeks after Franklin said the defensive line could be doing a better job getting to the quarterback.