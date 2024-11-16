Getting out to a ‘fast start,’ No. 4 Penn State revels in complete domination of Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On Wednesday, Penn State coach James Franklin talked about making fast starts more consistent. On Saturday, the No. 4 Nittany Lions didn’t disappoint, crushing Purdue, 49-10.

By the end of the first quarter, the Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) led in total yardage with 178 compared to just 16 for Purdue (1-9, 0-7).

The rout continued even after Penn State’s backups checked in.

Having fun with it

Purdue had no answers for any of Penn State’s attacks.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki got junior tight end Tyler Warren plenty of reps as a split backfield fullback and as a quarterback. Warren started and ended a double-pass in the second quarter, taking it to the red zone. Junior running back Nick Singleton quickly punched it in for six.

“What makes [Warren] unique is he checks a ton of boxes,” Franklin said. “All these little things that you can do with him, it is a headache.”

Warren also took a direct snap for a 48-yard score to start the second half. He finished the game with eight catches for 127 receiving yards, 63 rushing yards, and two touchdowns.

“I would absolutely endorse Tyler Warren for Heisman in 2024,” starting quarterback Drew Allar said.

Backup junior quarterback Beau Pribula got in the mix plenty Saturday, too, taking quarterback duties as starting quarterback Drew Allar lined up out wide. Pribula had a 49-yard scamper to the end zone.

Purdue struggles

The Boilermakers seemed out of sync throughout the game with assignment busts all over the field. Going to Warren’s aforementioned double-pass, redshirt junior Khalil Dinkins was wide-open downfield.

Late in the third, redshirt junior receiver Harrison Wallace ran uncovered as Allar took his time and delivered it for a 46-yard score.

It’s a small sample of many lapses. Purdue has seemingly checked out on this season after not celebrating a win since Aug. 31.

However, it might have locked in a spot on ESPN Sportscenter’s Not Top 10 list when quarterback Hudson Card fired a bullet to wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette — it was an impressive catch complete with a toe-tap.

The only problem: Morrisette was well out of bounds.

Defensive domination

Everyone ate on the Penn State defense.

After being hurt and limited in recent weeks, junior Dani Dennis-Sutton came out the gates with two sacks. His edge-rushing partner, junior Abdul Carter, missed a few sacks but contributed two tackles for loss.

At linebacker, senior Kobe King nearly picked off a pass in the first quarter, while sophomore Tony Rojas blitzed early and often, finishing with two quarterback hits.

The secondary rotated a ton as redshirt sophomore Audavion Collins led the team in tackles at half. He was a reserve corner before Saturday.

The defense allowed 3 yards per rush on 27 carries.

Up next ...

Penn State isn’t returning to Beaver Stadium just yet. The Nittany Lions are back out on the road to take on Minnesota (6-4, 4-3) next Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).

