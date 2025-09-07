Penn State stays at No. 2 behind Ohio State in AP college football poll

The third week of the AP Top 25 college football poll showed Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU retaining their slots as the top three teams as Oregon moved into the No. 4 spot and No. 18 South Florida earned its first ranking in seven years.

The Bulls, who were eight spots out of the Top 25 last week, became the biggest upward mover thanks to their 18-16 win over then-No. 13 Florida. That came after a home win over then-No. 25 Boise State.

The top three teams didn’t budge after outscoring opponents by a combined 127-7.

Ohio State remained No. 1 after a 70-0 victory over Grambling State. Penn State overcame a slow start to beat FIU, 34-0, and remain at No. 2, while LSU held firm at No. 3 after a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech.

Penn State (2-0) will host Villanova (1-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Florida State keeps foot on the gas

Florida State kept the momentum rolling after a 31-17 upset victory over Alabama in Week 1, rising from unranked to No. 14.

The Seminoles delivered a whopping 77-3 win over East Texas A&M on Saturday. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos completed eight of 11 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Two of Castellanos’ touchdowns went to Duce Robinson on back-to-back drives in the first quarter.

» READ MORE: No. 2 Penn State prevails, but shows there’s still work to be done in rout of Florida International

Robinson led the Seminoles with five receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama bounces back

Pressure was mounting for Alabama after losing, 31-17, to Florida State in the season opener and falling 13 spots in the poll as a result.

The Crimson Tide bounced back in Week 2 with a 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Quarterback Ty Simpson completed all 17 of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Austin Mack and Keelon Russell also saw time at signal-caller and threw two touchdowns apiece.

John Mateer leads Oklahoma

No. 15 Michigan traveled to No. 18 Oklahoma for the sole matchup headlining two ranked teams this week. John Mateer’s strong start continued for the Sooners, as the transfer quarterback delivered 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards, a touchdown and an interception while also leading the team with 74 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

The Sooners won, 24-13. Now ranked 13th, they will visit Temple on Saturday at noon (ESPN2).

Growing pains were evident for Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, who completed just nine of 24 passes for 124 yards. Running back Justice Haynes had another productive game, running the ball for 124 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Oklahoma opened the season at No. 18 and didn’t budge after a 35-3 Week 1 win over Illinois State. Michigan dropped to No. 23 on Monday.

Key upsets

South Florida is now 2-0 against Top 25 teams.

A week after defeating Boise State, 34-7, pushing the Broncos out of the Top 25, the Bulls outscored the Florida Gators on the road. South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown excelled in both the passing and running games, completing 23 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown and adding 66 yards on 17 carries.

Florida entered the Week 2 outing at No. 13 after a 55-0 win over LIU in Week 1. The Bulls’ shocking road win wasn’t the sole upset of the week. Mississippi State beat No. 12 Arizona State 24-20, an effort spearheaded by quarterback Blake Sharpen. Senior receiver Brenen Thompson caught the game-winner, a 58-yard touchdown pass, with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

In Dallas, an unranked Baylor team upended No. 17 SMU with a 48-45 win in second overtime.