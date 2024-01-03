Penn State receiver Dante Cephas reportedly headed back into the transfer portal

After one season on the Penn State roster, wide receiver Dante Cephas is expected to return to the transfer portal, according to several online reports on Wednesday.

Cephas will have one season of eligibility remaining. He had 22 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns for the Nittany Lions this season, although he sat out the Peach Bowl loss to Mississippi. Both of Cephas’ touchdowns came in the 51-15 rout of Maryland on Nov. 14.

A Pittsburgh native, Cephas was an all-conference player at Kent State before his time with the Nittany Lions. On3.com was the first with the report on Wednesday.