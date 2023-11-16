Penn State nixed the ‘grieving period’ and says it’s retooled and ready for Rutgers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State does have a game to play this week, contrary to what the past few days of discourse might suggest.

The No. 12 Nittany Lions lost to No. 2 Michigan on Saturday and head coach James Franklin subsequently fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich the very next day. The loss to Michigan, paired with another loss at Ohio State, has once again all but eliminated Penn State from College Football Playoff contention.

“I feel like nobody’s truly OK, when you put so much into it, especially in the offseason, especially with so many expectations — high expectations, not only from the outside but also within,” defensive tackle Dvon Ellies said Wednesday. “It’s hard to be OK after a loss like that, just given how much we’ve put into it, how much work we’ve done on a day-to-day basis to become the team we’ve been pretty much all year. And to fall short like that is heartbreaking.”

Saturday is a home game against Rutgers (noon, FS1), whom Penn State has 16 straight wins against and hasn’t lost to since 1988. It’s a game that presents the first step on the road back to another 10-2 finish with hopes of a New Year’s Six bowl very much in sight. The focus will be trained on the Nittany Lions offense, now co-led by running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle.

Franklin declined to discuss the specifics of how play-calling duties will be handled, but both Seider, from the field, and Howle, from the booth, will be involved in some capacity. On Wednesday, Franklin did offer insight that the offensive staff has been “very collaborative with everybody in the room” since making the switch.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Penn State’s James Franklin discusses firing of Mike Yurcich: ‘It’s about actions

“I think that’s been a real positive,” Franklin said. “Not only from a game-planning perspective but also getting up in front of the team, whether it’s in a team meeting or post-practice. The guys have been great. So I’ve been very pleased with how they’ve been.”

Franklin added the collaboration has been greater than it was earlier this season under Yurcich, unfolding another layer of potential issues from this season’s offensive performance after Monday’s press conference. Seider and Howle are mainstays at Penn State, with Seider in his sixth season as an assistant and Howle in his third after being a letterman years ago.

Franklin has praised the loyalty of both and said Wednesday that a lot of extra hours, organization, and adjustments have been this week’s storyline.

“We’ll see what it equates to on Saturday, but I’ve been pleased with the process,” Franklin said. “It’s been really collaborative and been really good discussions and healthy dialogue and healthy confrontations, about different ideas and subjects.”

“I think Ja’Juan and Ty have just done a really good job.”

What to expect on Saturday

In this latest matchup, Penn State comes in favored heavily once again. Rutgers might present more of a trap than some could expect, though, holding a 6-4 record — its highest win total since 2014 when it first joined the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights rank fifth in the Big Ten in total defense and are especially strong through the air. They rank just behind the big three of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State and boast the Big Ten’s leading rusher in Kyle Monangai. However, Rutgers has struggled to throw the ball, which plays into Penn State’s defensive strengths.

Penn State narrowly avoided a major collapse against Indiana after falling flat at Ohio State. Rutgers has been a better team than the Hoosiers by all accounts, not allowing for much processing time in Happy Valley after a not-so-happy week.

“Naturally, you’d want there to be a grieving period,” said right tackle Caedan Wallace. “But we can’t do that. We couldn’t take a day off or practice off or a period off because we were grieving our last loss because then it’ll turn into another loss. [Now it’s] Rutgers, Rutgers, Rutgers. It’s not much we can do about what happened [last] Saturday, but we can go out this week and win.”

» READ MORE: Former Union academy coach Jeff Cook reaps the rewards of his Philly-to-Penn State soccer pipeline