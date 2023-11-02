The Big Ten revealed game dates for the 2024 conference schedule. Here’s who Penn State will face — and when.

The Big Ten released Penn State’s full 2024 conference schedule, complete with dates, on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will open Big Ten play at home for the first time since 2015 on Sept. 28, 2024, against Illinois.

Penn State won’t play Michigan in 2024 with the arrival of USC, Washington, UCLA, and Oregon, but will still play Ohio State on Nov. 2 in State College.

Of the newcomers, the Nittany Lions play UCLA, Washington, and USC. Penn State will welcome the Bruins and Huskies to Beaver Stadium on Oct. 5 and Nov. 9, respectively, while they’ll travel to Los Angeles to play the Trojans on Oct. 12.

The rest of the Nittany Lions’ schedule includes a home game versus Maryland on Nov. 30 to close out the season, and road games at Wisconsin, Purdue, and Minnesota on Oct. 26, Nov. 16 and Nov. 23.

The arrival of four Pac-12 powerhouses has created notable matchups across the conference, with matchups like Ohio State-Oregon, USC-Michigan and Washington-Oregon set in 2024 alone.