No Halloween White Out at Beaver Stadium this year, but nevertheless, this is the opponent the Lions must defeat to have any hope of reaching the conference championship game and their first College Football Playoff berth. They are 1-5 vs. the Buckeyes in the James Franklin era, with two losses by one point each and another in overtime. Quarterback Justin Fields, a former Penn State commit, is among the leaders of the non-Trevor Lawrence division of the Heisman Trophy race after accounting last year for 51 touchdowns — 41 passing, 10 running.