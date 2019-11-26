“I want to be remembered as a guy that played hard all the time, fought through what he could fight through, and tried to be out there for his team,” Brown said. “I try to push, tried to lead this year, and granted, it didn’t come out the way I wanted it to, but I feel like that part is going to at least stay in the locker room. The guys will know that I always fought for them, even with the coaches. I fought for the coaches in the locker room, I fought for the players with the coaches, and I feel like if that’s what I can leave here with, I’m good.”